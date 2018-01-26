Plenty to play for as Steelmen seek some revenge on Frickley

Steve Kinniburgh knows there is plenty to play for when Corby Town take on second-placed Frickley Athletic at Steel Park tomorrow (Saturday).

First and foremost, the Steelmen need to stop the rot after their return to action last weekend brought with it a fourth successive defeat in the Evo-Stik League South as they were edged out 1-0 at Belper Town.

That latest setback left Corby in ninth place, three points adrift of the play-off places.

Now they are facing up to a tough test against Frickley, who currently hold the second automatic promotion place behind runaway leaders and champions-elect Basford United.

And caretaker-boss Kinniburgh believes this weekend’s clash gives his team a chance to avenge one of the tougher days during his spell in charge when they were well beaten 3-0 at Frickley back in November.

“We had the defeat at Basford (4-0), which to people looking on will look like a heavy defeat but that wasn’t the way the game was,” Kinniburgh said.

“But the game at Frickley was one of the few where we have been well beaten since I have been in charge.

“They totally dominated from start to finish and they deserved the victory.

“We have looked back at that game and analysed it and we will have to be better than we were that day but we have a slightly different group now after making a few new signings.

“But the boys know they will need a big performance to get our season back on track.

“There is a lot on the game. It’s a big one because we are playing a team who are up there and we want to gain a bit of revenge on them for what they did to us up there.”

The biggest concern for Kinniburgh at the moment is his team’s struggles in front of goal.

They have failed to find the net in those four successive defeats and, with big games coming up against other play-off contenders, it’s a problem that must be solved sooner rather than later.

“It’s always important when you play these games against teams in and around you,” he added.

“Three of our last four matches have been against such teams and I do think we have been unfortunate not to pick up some points.

“Again, last weekend, I felt we were unfortunate not to take anything from the game.

“We are in a bad run but we are still fairly positive and we will go into this weekend with a positive mindset.

“We are doing everything apart from scoring goals, we need to get that clicking. It’s not a lot to fix but it is the most important thing.”

New signing Matt Garner is standing by to make his debut for the Steelmen after the striker joined from league rivals Chasetown this week.