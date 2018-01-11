Play-off picture will be clearer after another weekend off for Steelmen

Corby Town will have a clearer idea of what they will need to do to earn a play-off place in the Evo-Stik League South after this weekend, according to caretaker-manager Steve Kinniburgh.

The Steelmen are facing a second Saturday in a row without a game as the are not in action this weekend having seen their last fixture at Carlton Town fall victim to the weather.

Corby’s inactivity gave the clubs around them the chance to start catching up on their games but results didn’t exactly go the Steelmen’s way with the majority of their rivals all winning to edge them out of the play-off places.

Kinniburgh is hoping this Saturday won’t be as damaging.

But he is, at least, comforted by the fact that the league table will have a more realistic look to it.

“We obviously had the game postponed on Saturday and it meant others started catching up their games on us,” the caretaker-boss said.

“We were hoping some results would go our way but the top five all got wins so it was not an ideal weekend for us.

“It means we have dropped to just outside the play-offs but the time was always going to come where the other teams would be catching up and that will be the case this weekend.

“When it’s done, it will give us the indication of what we have to do and how much we have to do rather than us being in a false position.

“Hopefully everyone else will play this weekend and then we will know exactly how much we have to do in the remainder of the season.”

The next few weeks are set to be key if the Steelmen are to push on for a top-six finish.

They are due to return to action at Belper Town next weekend but that is followed by three huge games against fellow play-off and promotion contenders Frickley Athletic, Cleethorpes and Alvechurch.

And Kinniburgh is well aware how crucial that period will be for his team.

Over the next four or five weeks, the teams in the top eight all have matches with each other and that’s certainly the case for us,” he added.

“In our next six games, four are away and two are at home and four of those are against Frickley, Alvechurch, Cleethorpes and Stocksbridge Park Steels who are all up there.

“So it’s going to be a tough period for us and it’s going to shape up our play-off chances,

“These results towards the end of January and into February will set up the run-in.”