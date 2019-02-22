Picture will be clearer after the Steelmen's busy spell

Steve Kinniburgh believes Corby Town will have a clearer picture of how the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central table is going to “shape up” after the next five games.

This weekend’s trip to Kempston Rovers kicks off a busy period for the Steelmen and is the first five matches they will play in the space of 14 days.

Four of those are away from home with the other being a showdown with leaders Peterborough Sports at Steel Park a week tomorrow (Saturday).

The Steelmen returned to winning ways with a 3-2 success over Didcot Town last weekend and they go into tomorrow's clash at Kempston still eight points behind Sports and seven adrift of Bromsgrove Sporting, although Corby have three games in hand on the second-placed side.

Sports take on Bromsgrove in the big game of the day in the division this weekend.

And Kinniburgh believes that only adds “more emphasis” to what his team do in back-to-back away matches as their game at Kempston is followed by a re-arranged fixture at Welwyn Garden City next Tuesday night.

“Four of our next five games are away, the one we have at home next weekend is against Peterborough Sports and we will be catching with the games in hand we have on Bromsgrove,” Kinniburgh said.

“With Peterborough and Bromsgrove playing each other this weekend, it puts a bit more emphasis on what we do tomorrow and next Tuesday.

“So this next period is going to be a big test to see whether we can go and deal with a lot of away matches in a short space of time.

“If we come through it with as many points as possible then it will stand us in good stead for the final part of the season.

“Once this period of fixtures is done, we are going to have a really good idea of the league is going to shape up. And our hope is that it will be a case of game on.”

Kinniburgh believes his team are capable of beating anyone in the division when they are at their best.

And he knows his players will need to have the right mentality during the testing run that lies ahead.

“Without being disrespectful to the teams in the league, if we turn up on our day then we should take care of most games,” the Corby boss added.

“It’s about us and how we approach the games and if we go into them with the right mentality then, nine times out of 10, we should come out on top.

“We will certainly need to be fully focused over the next couple of weeks."