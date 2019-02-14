Peaks wants more of the same from Diamonds

Andy Peaks is hoping for more of the same from AFC Rushden & Diamonds when they take on Leiston at Hayden Road tomorrow (Saturday).

Diamonds boosted their hopes of reaching the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central play-offs with an impressive 1-0 home success over King’s Lynn Town last weekend.

Peaks’ team have tasted defeat just once at home this season and, with the clash with Leiston being followed by another Hayden Road encounter with Stratford Town on Tuesday night, Diamonds will be hoping to enhance their hopes of a top-five finish.

Peaks’ side were impressive 4-1 winners in the reverse fixture at Leiston in December and he believes they will arrive with a “score to settle” at the weekend.

“We want more of the same, it was a good performance and a good three points last weekend,” the Diamonds boss said.

“Hopefully the pitch will be a bit better after the weather drying out this week and we are just focused on trying to get another win at home.

“Our home form has been good, we have picked up some good results.

“To be honest, I think we have probably been a bit more attractive to watch away from home with games being that bit more open.

“And the game at Leiston was probably a good example of that. We were very good that day. We were clinical in front of goal, we passed the ball well and we defended strongly.

“I am sure they will come here with a score to settle. They have some good players and we respect them, as we do every opponent.

“But I am just trying to focus on us. It looks like we should have a full-strength squad to choose from and we will be looking for another win.

“All we can do is try to pick as many points up as possible from our last 14 matches and see where it takes us.”

Diamonds have made tomorrow's game a ‘Pay What You Want’ fixture by Diamonds with fans able to donate a sum of their choosing at the turnstiles.