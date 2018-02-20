Peaks wants Diamonds to 'keep up the momentum'

Andy Peaks wants AFC Rushden & Diamonds to “keep up the momentum” when they take on Uxbridge at Hayden Road tonight (Tuesday).

Diamonds maintained their relentless charge towards promotion at the weekend as a Tom Lorraine header was enough to give them a 1-0 home victory over Chalfont St Peter.

That extended Peaks’ team’s unbeaten run in the Evo-Stik South League East to 17 matches.

And, with this evening’s match being their game in hand, Diamonds will open up a six-point advantage at the summit if they can claim another success.

Peaks said: “We will be ready to go again.

“It’s all about momentum and when you’re winning games, they can’t come quickly enough.

“At this stage of the season, they are all big games. It doesn’t matter who you are playing, you get three crucial points for winning any of them.

“We just want to maintain the form we are in, keep up the momentum and keep this ship going.”

Diamonds will be boosted by the return of winger Luke Fairlamb tonight after he completed a three-match suspension at the weekend.

But there was concern for Lorraine following Saturday’s with the match-winner being withdrawn after he injured his back following an awkward landing in the second half.

And Peaks added: I thought Tom was magnificent for us at the weekend, he runs the channels well and what a header to win it!

“It was a blow for him to come off but we have players who can replace him I am hopeful he will be okay but he was certainly sore when he came off.

“I won’t rule him out because I know what sort of person he is but if he can’t make it then we will deal with it.”