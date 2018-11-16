Peaks wants Diamonds to carry on after bouncing back

Andy Peaks was delighted with the way his AFC Rushden & Diamonds side bounced back on Tuesday night.

Diamonds went into their Evo-Stik League South Premier Division clash with Hitchin Town on the back of a league loss to Rushall Olympic and a 2-0 defeat at Witton Albion in the FA Trophy last weekend, although they did pick up a 1-0 success over ON Chenecks in the quarter-finals of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup in between.

But goals from Ben Diamond and Jack Bowen earned Peaks’ team a 2-1 victory over Hitchin Town at Hayden Road in midweek while a big defensive effort was needed to get them over the line after the visitors piled on the pressure late on.

Diamonds are now preparing for another home game as they take on rock-bottom Bedworth United tomorrow (Saturday).

And Peaks is pleased to be going into that on a high note.

The Diamonds boss said: “We are at home and we will be going into it trying to pick up another three points. The win on Tuesday stands us in good stead.

“You do get little setbacks and we are going to have those across the season.

“I am under no illusions that there are some tough, tough games in this league and we aren’t going to win all of them.

“But we have been used to winning football matches as a club over these last few years so when you do lose a couple, it’s a knock of confidence for everyone from the management, to the the players and to the fans.

“It’s something you don’t want to get used to but it is reality and it’s all about bouncing back.

“We did that on Tuesday night and I was delighted to get the three points.”

Bedworth are still searching for their first win of the season and they are already eight points adrift of safety.

But Peaks, as ever, is taking nothing for granted.

“There is never any complacency from me and I always give every team respect,” he added.

“I know some of Bedworth’s players and they are decent. They will believe they are better than their league position suggests.

“It’s up to us to make sure they don’t pick up their first win here and we will be training and preparing with the aim of trying to get another three points.”