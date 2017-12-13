Peaks: Right decision was made at the wrong time

Andy Peaks felt the right decision was made at the wrong time after AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ match at Aylesbury was called off less than an hour before kick-off last weekend.

Despite the hosts’ early-morning optimism that the game would go ahead, it was eventually postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Aylesbury later sent out a message on Twitter in which they said: “The referee was happy for the match to go ahead, the away manager however was unhappy with the pitch deeming it unsafe. The referee therefore made the decision to postpone.”

But Diamonds boss Peaks, whose team entertain Thame United this Saturday, insisted that wasn’t the case.

“It was the right call at the wrong time, I think they should have had an inspection at 11am,” he said.

“Some areas of the pitch were playable but some clearly weren’t.

“I think they sent a tweet out saying that our management team wanted the game off.

“That obviously wasn’t the case, we have been in good form and built up a head of steam so there would be no reason why we wouldn’t want to play.

“The pitch was 50-50 at best and I think the referee made the right decision.

“It was very disappointing because our fans were already there and we all had friends and family who made the trip.

“But, as a squad, we still managed to make the best of it and we had a bit of team bonding in a local pub, we had a few games of pool and enjoyed it.

“There is a good spirit in the squad and it was good for the lads to spend a bit of time with each other, despite the disappointment of not having a game.”

Diamonds’ trip to Aylesbury has now been re-arranged for Tuesday, January 16 (7.45pm).