Peaks 'really pleased' as Diamonds make it eight in a row

Andy Peaks declared himself “really pleased” after AFC Rushden & Diamonds picked up an eighth win in a row to maintain top spot in the Evo-Stik South League East.

Despite conceding a goal for the first time in 550 minutes of football when former Diamond Jake Newman gave Kempston Rovers an early lead at Hayden Road on Boxing Day, Diamonds hit back with Ryan Robbins’ excellent 10-minute hat-trick being enough to wrap up a 3-1 success.

Their latest win means Peaks’ team remain two points clear at the summit and he felt they were good value for it.

“We are in a good place at the moment and we have a bit of momentum with us,” he said.

“After having a couple of weeks off, we have come back with two wins so we are really pleased.

“I thought we played some good stuff and I was delighted with what we did for most of the game.

“I have said before that teams will have spells against us, they will score goals and then it’s a case of how we react.

“In fairness, their goal was against the run of play. Jake took it well but up until then I thought we played really well and it was important that we did the same things after we had conceded.

“We did that and it was only a matter of time until we got our just desserts.

“Ryan scored three great goals and we created plenty of other chances. I was really pleased overall.”

Peaks, meanwhile, reserved further praise for hat-trick hero Robbins who has now hit 10 goals since signing for the club.

“Ryan has done exactly what I brought him in to do and that is to score goals,” the Diamonds manager added.

“He has added something different and he has been fantastic. His attitude has been good, he does some of the horrible bits and bobs when he has to.

“He has got a decent goal record already and long may that continue.”

Diamonds are back in action on New Year’s Day when they make the short trip to Bedford Town.