Peaks pleased with Diamonds' comfortable cup success

Andy Peaks felt AFC Rushden & Diamonds were “pretty comfortable” as they booked their place in the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Ten days on from drawing 1-1 at United Counties League Premier Division side Deeping Rangers, Diamonds finished the job with a 3-0 victory at Hayden Road thanks to two goals from Tom Lorraine and a fine long-range effort from Callum Westwood.

The win has set up a tough clash at Hayes & Yeading United in the next round on Saturday.

And while they didn’t have things completely all their own way, Peaks was happy with the way his team killed the preliminary round replay off in the second half.

“I thought we started really well, we controlled massive parts of the first half and got the goal.

“But we perhaps took our foot off the pedal a little bit and didn’t keep the ball well enough.

“We invited them into it because in the first 25 minutes they hadn’t really threatened us.

“Ben made a couple of good saves before half-time and if one of those goes in then it changes the game.

“I wasn’t overly happy at half-time, I wanted us to up it and I thought we did.

“The second goal is always vital, especially when a team who are the underdogs are looking for a lifeline.

“At 1-0 you never know. Anything can happen and I have been in football long enough to know that.

“The second goal settled us down and I thought we bossed it from there and looked pretty comfortable.”

That comfortable finish allowed Peaks to ring the changes late on and he was pleased to get Ben Diamonds back in the action once again following his return from injury.

“It was good to get people some minutes,” Peaks added.

“Ben Diamond has come back from injury, he has a massive part to play for this club so it was good to get him on the pitch again.

“I have got a lot of players and I want to keep them happy. It was nice to get Ty Ward on as well. He has had to wait for his chance and he got it.”