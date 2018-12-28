Peaks is looking forward to Diamonds' big clash

Andy Peaks knows his AFC Rushden & Diamonds “can give anyone a game” as they get ready for a big clash against Biggleswade Town at Hayden Road.

Diamonds go into the game in fourth place in the Evo-Stik League Premier Division Central having extended their unbeaten run to six matches after the 2-0 home success over St Neots Town on Boxing Day.

Biggleswade sit a place below Diamonds on goal difference and were 1-0 winners when the two sides met in the second game of the season in the reverse fixture.

But Peaks has seen his side enjoy a magnificent first half of the campaign and he is looking forward to a big occasion tomorrow (Saturday), which is swiftly followed by the huge local derby at Kettering Town on New Year’s Day.

“I know I keep repeating it but I am just pleased with where we are,” the Diamonds boss said.

“I would much rather be involved in a top-six clash than a bottom-six clash, that’s for sure!

“Biggleswade beat us early on in the season in a close game and we felt we were a bit unfortunate.

“But they are where they are for a reason. They are a big, strong side and we know it’s going to be a tough game.

“We are looking forward to it. We go into every game with no fear.

“We have proved that if we keep doing the thing we have been doing so far than we can give anyone a game.”

Peaks, meanwhile, is delighted with the way his squad has shaped up in recent weeks.

Captain Liam Dolman, Jack Ashton and striker Jack Bowen have all been missing due to injuries but Diamonds have been able to maintain their good form despite their absences.

And Peaks added: “I think that’s the beauty of it, we have put together a good run and we have done it without three key players.

“If you had told me at the start that the likes of Liam Dolman, Jack Bowen and Jack Ashton would miss a number of matches during the season then I would have been worried.

“But the squad we have at the moment are doing us proud and the difficult thing for me is making sure we keep them happy and interested, that’s why I am getting the substitutes minutes at different times.

“The boys who have come into the club have been great for us and it’s just good to have that competition for places.”