Peaks hopes for more than just consolidation for Diamonds

Andy Peaks has admitted he wants more than just survival from his AFC Rushden & Diamonds team this season.

Diamonds made it two home wins in a row as goals from Jack Bowen, Tom Lorraine and Ben Farrell, from the penalty spot, secured a 3-1 success over rock-bottom Bedworth United at Hayden Road.

The victory moved Diamonds to within one point of the play-off places after just 14 matches at Step 3 following their promotion last season.

And while Peaks knows there will be “ups and downs” along the way, he is hoping his players can achieve more than just consolidating at the higher level.

“The league table doesn’t lie after a dozen or more games,” the Diamonds boss said.

“We have played some good teams and we have got enough points to be in a good position.

“We haven’t had any easy games but, by the same token, we haven’t come up against anyone who I didn’t think we were good enough to get a result out of.

“As a club, the main aim was to make sure we stayed in the division and that is always the first target for any team that gets promoted.

“As a manager, of course you always want more. And my hope was that we could get to April and maybe have a chance of getting into the play-offs.

“As it stands now, that’s what we have got but we know it’s a long season and there will be plenty of ups and downs along the way. We are just enjoying it and trying to pick up as many points as we can.”

Peaks conceded he “wasn’t particularly happy” with his side’s display as they saw off Bedworth.

But, with a tough run of away matches now approaching starting at Banbury United on Tuesday night, he was pleased to get another win on the board.

“I am pleased, it’s another one ticked off,” he added.

“It wasn’t the best we have played and I wasn’t particularly happy with the performance but I have said that we need to grind out results and that’s what we did. I thought we managed the game well, which was the most pleasing thing.

“It certainly wasn’t a classic and we have played better than that and lost this season.

“But you have to enjoy your wins and it gives us a chance to go into a run of very tough away matches in a strong position.”