Peaks hails the 'camaraderie' in his in-form Diamonds squad

Andy Peaks is set to have more options available to him when table-topping AFC Rushden & Diamonds take on Uxbridge at Hayden Road on Saturday.

Diamonds return home with a three-point advantage at the summit after they picked up a second successive 4-0 away win at Aylesbury FC on Tuesday night.

Striker Ryan Robbins has missed the last two games due to a groin injury but is set to be back in contention.

And Peaks also confirmed he hopes to give forward John Dean an “opportunity”.

Dean, who is signed with Diamonds on a dual registration with United Counties League side Desborough Town, came off the bench late on in midweek.

And Peaks was impressed with what he saw.

“I am going to pay Ryan a little tribute because he has to travel a bit further than everyone else but he has come with us for the last two away matches, even though he has been injured,” the Diamonds boss said.

“Ben Ford has been the same. They have travelled with the squad and been at training to show their support and I think that

says a lot about the camaraderie.

“It was also good to have John Dean with us on Tuesday. He had 10 minutes at the end and showed us what he can offer.

“I am hoping he will be with us a bit more permanently. I would like to give him that opportunity to show what he can do at this level.”

Another player on the way back is midfielder Ross Oulton who made his playing return as a substitute in the BigFreeBet.com Challenge Cup clash with Hitchin Town last week.

Oulton, like Jack Ashton before him, has now gone to Daventry Town to get more match time as he looks to complete his recovery from a knee injury.

“Ross has made incredible progress over the last four weeks, he had a few minutes at the end of the Hitchin game and I thought he looked good,” Peaks added.

“I get on really well with Arron Parkinson at Daventry, he is a good mate of mine and I trust him to look after Ross over there.

“It will a similar situation as it was for Jack Ashton when he played a few games there on his way back.

“I trust Arron and Ross to get him the right amount of time on the pitch.

“But Ross coming back can only be a good thing. If we do have a little blip and we feel we need to change it, then he is fine player who can come in and make a difference.”