Peaks hails 'a massive three points' for Diamonds

Andy Peaks described AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ 1-0 success over Chalfont St Peter at Hayden Road as “a massive three points”.

Tom Lorraine’s bullet header on 34 minutes proved decisive as the Evo-Stik South League East leaders extended their incredible unbeaten run to 17 matches while racking up yet another clean sheet in the process.

Ben Farrell keeps tabs on a Chalfont opponent

Diamonds had to dig deep at times to eventually see off their play-off chasing visitors.

But the win, their 20th from 28 league matches this season, saw them open up a nine-point gap between themselves and third-placed Hayes & Yeading United as they look to secure one of the two automatic promotion places.

And boss Peaks, who is now preparing for another home clash against Uxbridge on Tuesday night, was delighted with the way his team went about their business.

“I think it’s a massive three points because they are a good team,” the Diamonds boss said.

John Dean takes on a Chalfont defender after coming on as a substitute for Diamonds

“I have been fortunate to watch them a few times against teams we are going to play and I knew quite a lot about them.

They have beaten a few of the top teams, they are very good away from home so I would have taken a 1-0 win ahead of the game.

“It was a tough game, we scored a good goal and their goalkeeper has made a good save in the first half but I felt we didn’t pass the ball well enough in the second half.

“I think we can be better on the ball but you have to give them credit for that, they made it difficult. But we played a bit deeper and limited the space they had in behind so overall I am happy with how it turned out.

“I have said all season that it’s all about us. We are on a good run and we need to keep it going.

“This was a big test because they are up there for a reason. But it’s another one ticked off.

“This group are really together and that’s important. It’s the reason why they are on this run, they have the belief in each, they are fighting for each other and they are working hard for each other. This win meant a lot to all of them.

“We are doing well and we have to maintain it. We set high standards and it’s important we stick to them.

“We are three points closer to where we want to be and now we have to focus on Tuesday.”