Peaks hails a 'brilliant result' for Diamonds

Andy Peaks hailed a “brilliant result” as AFC Rushden & Diamonds picked up their first away win of the season in the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central with a 1-0 success at St Neots Town.

A first-half penalty from Ben Farrell proved to be enough to give Diamonds their second win of the campaign while a good defensive effort was rewarded with a first clean sheet of the season.

And boss Peaks was delighted with a collective effort from his players.

“It’s a brilliant result for us,” he said.

“It’s our first away win at this level and they all played a part. It was the sort of performance you can be proud of.

“Everyone put a shift in and worked hard and that’s all I will ever ask of them.

“St Neots are a decent side, they had a great result at King’s Lynn on Saturday and I’d watched them enough and had enough reports to know we were going to be in for a tough game.

“They put us under pressure but I thought we defended very well and we were always a threat on the break. It’s a great win for us.”

Diamonds were boosted by the return of Liam Dolman but were again struck down by injuries to both Jack Ashton and Callum Westwood.

But Peaks was pleased with the contributions of those who entered the fray and also reserved praise for striker Albie Hopkins who impressed in his first start for the club since joining on a youth loan deal from Oxford United.

“You obviously don’t put it all down to Liam,” Peaks added.

“But he does make a massive difference, he copes very well in pressurised situations.

“We have coped without him but he gives everyone a lift. But you can’t take anything away from any of the lads, it was a really big effort from everyone.

“It was disappointing to have a couple of injuries again and we certainly don’t do things by half when it comes to that at the moment!

“Jack took a knock on his knee and that’s something we are protective of and Callum tweaked his groin but I am hopeful they won’t be long-term problems.

“We are using the squad and it’s good to have people being able to come in and do a job for us and Albie was one came in and I think the fans really took to him.

“We have a good relationship with Oxford and he has come in and played with no fear. I was really pleased with his performance.”