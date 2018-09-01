Peaks feels Diamonds deserved their last-gasp leveller

AFC Rushden & Diamonds manager Andy Peaks felt that their dramatic 2-2 draw at home to Tamworth was “a great advertisement for the league.”

Tom Lorraine netted at the death to salvage a point against the Lambs in the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central last night (Friday), coming from a goal behind on two separate occasions.

A flurry of first-half goals saw the away side take the lead through Akwasi Asante before Lorraine equalised. Tamworth restored their lead moments later after Tyrell Waite headed beyond Ben Heath.

“It was certainly dramatic to get a goal in injury-time, it’s fantastic to get something out of the game," Diamonds boss Peaks said.

“Overall, I probably thought we deserved it.

“I think it’s a great advertisement for the league, I thought there was a lot of good football played. Probably both teams could defend a bit better.

“I was disappointed with the goals we conceded but I thought we looked a threat going forward.”

Having spoken earlier in the week about the prospect of Friday night football, Peaks says Lorraine’s late equaliser marked the occasion well.

He added: “I think if we lost it 2-1, it would’ve been a bit disappointing. Probably not something we’d have deserved.

“But to score late, and I’m particularly pleased for Tom because he kept in there. I nearly took him because he looked tired but he wants to stay on and he’s always got a goal in him.

“It certainly made the decision pay off and certainly made it worthwhile.”

On Tuesday night, Diamonds host Deeping Rangers at Hayden Road in the Emirates FA Cup preliminary round replay, and Peaks believes this result can be a boost going into that game.

“I asked for a reaction after the Deeping game last Saturday, because I didn’t think we set the right standards that we’ve set previously," he said.

“I’m now saying to the boys tonight that this result is the standard we want to set and hope to reproduce that on Tuesday.

“Deeping will come here, with absolutely nothing to lose. They were good the other week, probably better than us at times. So they’re gonna come with a game plan and we’re gonna have to be better than them.”

“But I’m looking forward to it, it’s the FA Cup.”