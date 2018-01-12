Peaks expects Diamonds to dig deep at Fleet

Andy Peaks believes AFC Rushden & Diamonds will have to dig deep as they bid to keep their charge at the top of the Evo-Stik South League East going this weekend.

Diamonds are currently unbeaten in 12 league matches with nine wins coming within those, a run of form that has given them a two-point advantage at the top of the table.

While Peaks’ team were exiting the BigFreeBet.com Challenge Cup on Tuesday as they were beaten 4-3 on penalties after a 0-0 draw with Premier side Hitchin Town, their nearest rivals in the league were dropping points as AFC Dunstable were held to a 2-2 draw at Northwood.

With the top two going up automatically this season, Diamonds have put themselves in a strong position with less than half the campaign remaining.

They head to Fleet Town this weekend and boss Peaks wants his team to focus solely on themselves.

“There are a lot of massive games to be played and teams are going to drop points,” he said.

“It’s important we focus on ourselves and pick as many points up as we can between now and the end of the season and make sure we achieve our aim of finishing in the top two.

“To be fair to Fleet, they are on quite a good run. They have picked quite a few points up in recent matches.

“I am expecting a very tough game. The conditions will be very heavy and we will have to be at our best.

“It will be similar to Hanwell. We want the three points and we will have to dig them out.”

Peaks, meanwhile, is hoping to have a full-strength squad to choose from for the clash.

Midfielders Jack Westbrook and Ben Farrell were both rested in midweek while the main injury concern is striker Ryan Robbins who limped off on Tuesday night.

“Jack took a knock on Saturday so he might have played if it was a league game and Ben Farrell was rested so they should both be fine for the weekend,” Peaks added.

“We’re not sure what Ryan did to be honest so that is the only concern.

“We will have a look at him in training and see where we are at.”