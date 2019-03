Andy Peaks was content with a share of the points after AFC Rushden & Diamonds drew 1-1 with fellow play-off contenders Alvechurch at Hayden Road.

Diamonds raced into an early lead through Sam Johnson but were pegged back by a Kieran Cook goal in the second half.

Alvechurch celebrate scoring their equaliser against Diamonds

The stalemate was enough to keep Peaks’ team in the top five in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central, although the battle for the play-off places remain tight ahead of another crucial clash at fellow high-flyers Stratford Town next weekend.

Diamonds are now undefeated in their last eight matches and have suffered just one loss in their last 17 league games.

And Peaks said: “I would say it was probably a fair result.

“They had a lot more possession than us but I think we created as many chances as them.

“We started really well and I had watched them a few times and we scored exactly how I expected us to, albeit a bit earlier than I thought we would!

“We gave up a lot of possession after that but we didn’t retain the ball well enough when we had the opportunity.

“We had to do better in the second half and I thought we managed the game a lot better and we came into it but then we conceded the goal, which was disappointing.

“But overall it was a fair point and a good point for us.

“They are one of the better teams we have played this season in my opinion and if you can’t win, you have to try to make sure you don’t lose.

“I am happy with the point, we will take it and we are still in the mix."