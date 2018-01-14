Peaks' delight as Diamonds' 'unbelievable' run goes on

Andy Peaks was delighted with his AFC Rushden & Diamonds players as their “unbelievable” run of form continued with a 4-0 victory at Fleet Town.

Goals from Ben Farrell, Ben Diamond, Joel Gyasi and Luke Fairlamb secured another win for Diamonds who maintained their two-point advantage at the top of the Evo-Stik South League East.

The latest success saw Peaks’ team make it 13 games without defeat in the league while they have now kept an incredible 10 clean sheets in the same period.

The push for promotion is well and truly on and the Diamonds boss felt his team produced a “first-class performance”.

“To be honest, it is an unbelievable run,” Peaks said.

“To keep 10 clean sheets in 13 games is pretty incredible at any level.

“We always take it game-by-game because we know what football can be like if you start getting ahead of yourselves.

“But we are on a fantastic run and we have to keep doing what we are doing if we are going to maintain the position we have got ourselves in.

“This win was quite convincing, it was a great performance from the first whistle to the last.

“Fleet had been going pretty well over the last couple of months so I was wary of that and getting the early goal was excellent for us.

“We dominated the first half and I was disappointed it took us until just before half-time to get that second goal.

“But it was a very good day. Everyone did their job, we matched their work-rate and it was a first-class performance and result for us.”

Diamonds are back in action on Tuesday night when they travel to Aylesbury FC.