Opportunity knocks for in-form Diamonds

Andy Peaks knows an opportunity lies ahead for his AFC Rushden & Diamonds players this evening (Tuesday).

Diamonds head to Aylesbury for a re-arranged clash as they bid to open up a three-point gap at the top of the Evo-Stik South League East.

Beaconsfield Town moved level on points with Diamonds with a 1-0 success over Moneyfields last night but another win for Peaks’ team tonight will see them pull clear while also, crucially with the top two gaining automatic promotion this season, moving five ahead of third-placed AFC Dunstable.

Diamonds made it 13 league games without defeat with a comfortable 4-0 victory at Fleet Town on Saturday as they also kept a 10th clean sheet during the same period.

It’s a run of form that has put them right on course for promotion.

And Peaks wants to see his team maintain their position at the top of the table with another positive result tonight.

“It’s always tricky going away from home in midweek, it will be another tough game for us,” the Diamonds boss said.

“But I certainly expect the lads to put a good shift in again.

“We need to keep winning games to maintain the position we have worked ourselves into.

“If we play like we did on Saturday then we will give ourselves a great chance because we were very good.

“It’s a big opportunity for us. It’s going to be an opportunity to open up a slightly bigger gap but we just have to focus on trying to pick up another win.”

Diamonds will be checking up on the fitness of striker Ryan Robbins who missed Saturday’s win due to a groin injury.