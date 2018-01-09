No pressure on Diamonds for Hitchin cup clash

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Andy Peaks believes tonight’s (Tuesday) BigFreeBet.com Challenge Cup clash with Hitchin Town provides his team with a “free shot”.

Diamonds are currently unbeaten in 14 matches in all competitions, a run of form that has put them three points clear at the top of the Evo-Stik South League East.

Their run to the last 16 of the league’s knockout competition has already seen them dump two other Premier sides out after they saw off St Neots Town and local rivals Kettering Town in the previous two rounds.

And Peaks believes this evening’s tie with another higher-ranked team gives his side a chance to play without any pressure.

“It’s a chance for me to make a couple of changes, give some lads the minutes they need but, at the same time, make sure we stay strong and competitive,” the Diamonds boss said.

“It’s a tough game against a team who have been going well in the league above us.

“There is no pressure, we are the underdogs which makes a nice change and we will try to progress to the next round.

“It’s pretty much a free shot for us. We can go out and enjoy it against a good side with very little pressure.

“We have been going very well in our league recently and another game with a team from the higher level will give us an idea of where we are.”