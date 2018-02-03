No arguments from Peaks as Diamonds' clash is called off

Andy Peaks felt the referee called it right as AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ home clash with AFC Dunstable was postponed just over an hour before kick-off.

There were few concerns over the pitch this morning (Saturday) but constant rain saw areas of surface water develop and the match official postponed the game after a short inspection.

It is the third home game in a row that Diamonds have seen fall foul of the weather but Peaks had no arguments with the decision.

“I think the referee called it right, we had a lot of rain in the couple of hours before the game and I would have to agree that it wasn’t playable,” he said.

“It’s frustrating because we trained really well this week, the boys are buzzing and Dunstable are a good team but we felt we had a plan to beat them.

“The pitch actually looked fine from the side but there was a lot of standing water and that would have made it a lottery but the referee didn’t really consult anyone, he was looking at the safety of the players and you have to respect that.”

Diamonds’ next action is due to be at Latimer Park on Tuesday night when they take on Kettering Town in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup semi-final.

And Peaks insists his plans for that game have not been affected by this weekend’s postponement with the manager insisting his priority remains gaining promotion in the Evo-Stik South League East.

“The game being off doesn’t change anything as far as Tuesday is concerned,” he added.

“I am sure it is a big game for some people but my priority this year is to get out of this league and I am looking towards next Saturday now.

“We want to put a good shift in against Kettering, they have a lot of good players but I am sure Marcus Law will feel the same because his priority will be to get his team out of the league they are in.

“It will matter to all the players who play but this game being off makes no difference to the plans we have in place.”

Corby Town’s Evo-Stik League South clash at Cleethorpes Town was postponed earlier this morning due to a waterlogged pitch.