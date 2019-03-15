New targets to be set as Corby's season hits crossroads

Steve Kinniburgh will be setting some new targets for his Corby Town team for the final month of the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central campaign.

The Steelmen’s title hopes suffered a major setback after a 3-1 home defeat to current leaders Peterborough Sports was followed by a shock 5-2 loss at Barton Rovers last Wednesday night.

Kinniburgh had called for a reaction and he felt he got just that as Corby claimed a 1-1 draw at Thame United last weekend as Jamie Anton popped up with a late equaliser to halt the mini losing run.

However, as far as the sole automatic promotion place is concerned, the damage looks like it may have been done.

The Steelmen are seven points behind Sports having played two games more while they are also six adrift of second-placed Bromsgrove Sporting.

The good news is that Corby look certain to secure a play-off place as they sit 15 points clear of sixth-placed Coleshill Town.

It means with eight games to go, the season has reached something of a crossroads with a general acceptance that if they are to gain promotion, it will probably have to be achieved in the play-offs.

But Kinniburgh is determined to keep his team focused in the remainder of the regular campaign in the knowledge that the clubs who finish in second and third will have home supremacy in the semi-finals of the extended season.

The Steelmen return to Steel Park to take on bottom side North Leigh this weekend and the first order of business is a return to winning ways.

And Kinniburgh said: “Obviously, after the performance at Barton Rovers on the Wednesday night, we needed the reaction that we got last weekend.

“It has given us the chance to go into two training sessions this week to get everything back in focus and come Saturday, the target is to get back to winning ways.

“We have some important games coming up with the likes of Bromsgrove and Berkhamsted to finish the month so we have got to keep ourselves going.

“It’s a bit of a strange one at the moment in that we find ourselves in a position where the only way we can win the title is if other teams slip up but, at the same time, we already look good for a play-off place.

“So it’s up to me to make sure the players stay motivated.

“I have set some new targets for us all to aim for between now and the end of the season.

“We will have our focus fully back and we will be looking to go well in these final eight games.

“But the first thing we must do is get back to winning ways this weekend."