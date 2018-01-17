More new arrivals to come at Corby

Steve Kinniburgh has been as good as his word after a busy week in the transfer market for Corby Town.

The caretaker-manager said last week that he would be looking to freshen his squad up with some new faces and he delivered with a triple swoop on Tuesday.

Local lad Lee Garvie and fellow midfielder Ashley Robinson, who played with Kinniburgh at Kettering Town and has been with Evo-Stik League South rivals Peterborough Sports, were joined at Steel Park by forward Jake Bettles, who has arrived from Desborough Town.

But that’s unlikely to be the end of Kinniburgh’s business with one more arrival expected before Saturday’s trip to Belper Town while he also revealed there is “potential” for a couple more next week.

“I am absolutely delighted to have got the three boys in,” Kinniburgh said.

“Lee trained with us last week and looked really comfortable within the group and looked like he was bedding in really well. He looked like he has been here all season and he will definitely offer a bit more experience.

“Ash is a player I have known for a while after I played with him at Kettering.

“He is another one who is very experienced and he has won titles at this level. He will also give us some legs in the midfield.

“And Jake has looked sharp as well. I have had a lot of good reports about him and I know he has a good eye for goal.

“All three of them have bedded in well already and they will be three good additions for us.

“But we aren’t finished there. We will have another one coming in before the weekend and there is the potential of one or two more next week.

“I think this has been a good time to freshen things up and we are ready to push on.”

Kinniburgh is also set to hold talks with Northampton Town and Mansfield Town in a bid to extend the respective loan deals of Leon Lobjoit and Cameron Healey.

Both current deals run out after this weekend, although Healey will miss out due to an injury he picked up in the 1-0 defeat to Bedworth United on New Year’s Day.

“Leon’s deal is up after the weekend so that is something we will have to look at,” Kinniburgh added.

“And Cam’s deal is also done after Saturday. He is actually going to be missing for a couple of weeks after he was on the end of a tackle towards the end of the Bedworth game.

“But we will have a conversation with Mansfield and see if something can be done.

“We also have Visan (Cretu) and Dino (Tuksar) unavailable for the weekend so the

timing of the additions we have made couldn’t have been any better."