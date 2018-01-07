Mixed feelings for Peaks as Diamonds' winning run is ended

Andy Peaks admitted to being frustrated after AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ nine-game winning streak was ended as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Marlow at Hayden Road.

Diamonds’ lead at the top of the Evo-Stik South League East was cut to three points after the goalless draw in a game, which was only given the go-ahead after a morning pitch inspection.

Action from the goalless draw at Hayden Road

But while boss Peaks was disappointed not to rack up a 10th league win in a row, he was still pleased with his team’s overall display.

“It was a bit frustrating, we had most of the play but we just couldn’t score a goal.

“We created a few chances but Marlow defended well and I think you have to give them credit because they came with a gameplan, they stuck to it and as they grew in confidence they also had a bit of a threat at the other end.

“Some of our decision-making wasn’t great but I was pretty pleased with the overall performance.

“We are not going win every game. I know that, I am realistic. But if we can’t win, then we have to make sure we don’t lose.

“I am disappointed because it was a home game against a team that we felt we had a good chance of beating.

“The pitch was heavy, which we expected, but we still got into some good areas but couldn’t get that finishing touch.

“We probably should have won the game but the performance level was good.

“It’s another point on the board and we will move on and focus on the next game.”

That next game for Diamonds comes on Tuesday night when they host Premier side Hitchin Town in the the third round of the BigFreeBet.com Challenge Cup.