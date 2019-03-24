Mixed feelings for Peaks after Diamonds' draw

There were mixed feelings for Andy Peaks after AFC Rushden & Diamonds had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Barwell.

Ben Farrell missed an early penalty before Diamonds took the lead in the second half through Ben Diamond.

But the hosts levelled through Jahvan Davidson-Miller and it finished all-square.

The result saw Diamonds drop out of the play-off places in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central.

However, with six games to go, Peaks’ team are just a point behind fifth-placed Alvechurch, ensuring there is still all to play for.

“It was a game we felt we needed to go and win so we are disappointed,” the Diamonds boss said.

“We probably didn’t do enough to win but when you step back and look at it, it’s another week gone, another game down and we are still in the hunt.

“Some results elsewhere have gone for us and some others haven’t so we move on and we will be looking to get more wins on the board to stay in there.

“I still think we are more than capable of beating the teams around us who we still have to play. It’s still in the melting pot.

“We gave Barwell lifts at the right time for them and the wrong time for us.

“We obviously missed the penalty, we had chances after we had gone 1-0 up and we have conceded a disappointing goal from our point of view.

“You want to win every game so it’s disappointing when you don’t but we have to take the point and move on.”

Diamonds are back on home soil next weekend when they take on Royston Town at Hayden Road.