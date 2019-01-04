'Massive test' ahead as Diamonds bid to bounce back

Andy Peaks knows it will be a “massive test” for his AFC Rushden & Diamonds players when they head to Hitchin Town tomorrow (Saturday).

Diamonds will be looking to bounce back after they suffered late heartbreak in the 2-1 defeat at local rivals Kettering Town on New Year’s Day.

The loss saw Peaks’ team slip out of the top five in the Evo-Stik League Premier Division Central.

But the Diamonds boss believes his team’s performances in games against the clubs towards the top of the league bode well for the future.

And he insists his team will “stick together” as they bid to hit back.

“We have now been to King’s Lynn, Stourbridge and Kettering and given all three of them a really good game so that shows how far we have come,” Peaks said.

“I was delighted with last year and I am disappointed at the start of this one but I am sure there’s more to come.

“It will be a massive test for us tomorrow after New Year’s Day and what they would have taken out of the boys.

“We will stick together as a group. We have lads who want to play together, which takes you a long way.

“We will embrace that and look forward to Hitchin.”