Lorraine sends Diamonds to a seventh win in a row

Tom Lorraine hit the only goal as AFC Rushden & Diamonds made it a magnificent seven victories in a row to ensure they will top the Evo-Stik South League East table on Christmas Day.

The club’s all-time leading goalscorer added another to his tally in the second half to earn Diamonds a 1-0 success at Hanwell Town.

That also made it six clean sheets in a row for Andy Peaks’ side and it all left the manager delighted.

“We dominated the game and created chances,” the Diamonds boss said.

“We kept the belief and it is a great three points for us to keep the run going.

“Now we can look forward to some big games over Christmas and into the new year.”

Diamonds had the better chances in the first half with Tom Lorraine firing over early on before Luke Fairlamb forced home goalkeeper Sam Bunting into a good save from a free-kick.

Bunting also denied Joel Gyasi and Diamonds had two efforts ruled out before the break.

First, Ryan Robbins had the ball in the net but was flagged offside and Sam Brown suffered the same fate after he had headed home from Liam Dolman’s cross.

Diamonds started the second half strongly with Lorraine firing just wide before the striker was denied by Bunting, who produced a superb save before recovering to deny Ben Farrell.

But the breakthrough did arrive with 20 minutes to play when Fairlamb crossed from the left and Lorraine was there to tap home.

Ben Heath made a save to deny Charlie Mitchell as the hosts tried to find a way back but Diamonds saw things out to claim another crucial win.

Diamonds will be back in action on Boxing Day when they take on Kempston Rovers at Hayden Road (3pm).