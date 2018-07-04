Local cricket clubs given an option over England's World Cup date

The Hevey Building Supplies Northamptonshire League have given clubs an option of working this weekend’s matches around England’s World Cup quarter-final in Russia.

While the NCL have confirmed all games must take place on Saturday as normal, they have given clubs an opportunity start their matches at an earlier time to enable their players to take a break for the Three Lions’ last-eight clash with Sweden, which kicks-off at 3pm.

Gareth Southgate’s team booked their quarter-final place thanks to a penalty shoot-out success over Colombia in Moscow last night (Tuesday).

In an email circulated to clubs, the NCL said: “Following England qualifying for the World Cup quarter-finals, we have reviewed the arrangements for this weekend's games and can now offer the following directive.

“1. Games cannot be rescheduled for a different day, they must be played on Saturday.

“2. Games must be played, under the same format, rules and playing regulations as any other weekend, including the number of overs per innings for the respective divisions.

“3. If both captains and umpires (where appropriate) agree, the start times and breaks can take whatever form you require, in order for people to be able to watch the game.

“For example, if both captains agree to a 10am start, you can play as much of the game as you can fit in, before taking an elongated tea break at 2.45pm. Play can then recommence after the football has finished.

“4. If both captains and umpires (where appropriate) do not agree, the default timings remain in place.

“Please bear in mind that the football game last night (Tuesday) took three hours to complete, therefore, if you decide to only complete the first innings before the game kicks off, you may find that you struggle to get the entire game completed in daylight.

“We would therefore advise that you complete as much of the game as possible before the football starts.”