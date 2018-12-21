Kinniburgh wants the right reaction from Steelmen

Steve Kinniburgh insists he will draw a line under Corby Town’s loss at Didcot Town last weekend as long as he gets the right reaction from his players tomorrow (Saturday).

The Steelmen headed to Oxfordshire looking for a fourth win in a row in the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central.

And they were seemingly on course when Jordon Crawford gave them a first-half lead.

However, Didcot turned the game on its head with three goals in the space of 17 minutes after half-time and it meant Connor Kennedy’s late effort proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

The defeat saw Corby fall three points behind leaders Bromsgrove Sporting and second-placed Peterborough Sports.

Now Kinniburgh, who has been bed-ridden with illness this week, is keen to see his team bounce back when they kick-off a hectic festive period with a trip to ninth-placed Welwyn Garden City this weekend.

And should his team react in the right way, the Corby boss believes he will be able to file the loss at Didcot under the ‘bad day at the office’ section.

“Whenever we have had a negative result this season, we always seem to have responded in a positive way and hopefully that will be the case this time,” Kinniburgh said.

“We want a positive result and performance to start this busy period where we will be playing five games in the space of a couple of weeks.

“We have to turn things around quickly and make sure last weekend was just a one-game blip.

“I think the reaction

on Saturday will give me the tell on what happened at Didcot.

“I have watched it back and analysed it and there were certain things that were not acceptable.

“At the same time, there were moments during the game that you could let go due to the conditions and the circumstances.

“So, on reflection, there were positives and negatives to take from it.

“But it all comes down to the reaction we get this weekend.

“If it is a good one then I think we can draw a line under Didcot and put it down to a bad day at the office.”