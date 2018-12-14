Kinniburgh wants Steelmen to maintain their focus

Corby Town have what it takes to achieve their main goal as long as they want it enough.

That is the view of Steelmen manager Steve Kinniburgh as they go in search of a fourth Evo-Stik League South Division One Central win in a row at Didcot Town tomorrow (Saturday).

Corby moved to within two points of leaders Peterborough Sports after a 5-1 victory over Kempston Rovers at Steel Park last weekend.

Sports were beaten 4-3 at Bromsgrove Sporting who are level on points with Corby in third place and a three-horse race for the sole automatic promotion place seems to be developing.

But Kinniburgh simply wants his players to maintain their focus after being impressed with the “mentality” of his squad in their recent matches.

“It’s a bit of a trek down to Oxfordshire and we have to make sure we get our preparation spot on,” the Corby manager said.

“We have to do everything we can to ensure everyone is ready and focused.

“And that is the biggest thing for us at the moment. We have to make sure there is that want and desire to go and do well.

“If this squad of players we have got wants it, then I think they have what it takes to achieve it.

“We have to keep on top of it. It’s easy to switch off and lose your focus and if that creeps in then we are not a team that will be right up there.

“But I have to say, it’s not something that concerns me at the moment. I think our mentality has been spot on recently and I don’t see it changing.

“If you want to be champions it is about the small margins and it’s up to all of us to make sure we take care of those.”

As far as the battle at the top is concerned, Kinniburgh insists he isn’t looking too closely at the table just yet.

And he believes the picture will be clearer once the hectic festive programme is over.

He added: “After last weekend’s results, it has brought everything a lot closer. But we aren’t even halfway through the season yet.

“I am sure we are all looking at the table a little bit more than we were four or five weeks ago but “I still think there is a bit more shaping for it to do yet.

“I think this period that includes the Christmas and new year fixtures is really going to see the table shape and by the time we get to the first weekend of January, I think we are going to have a clearer idea of where the season is going."