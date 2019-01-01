Kinniburgh wants more of the same from Steelmen

Steve Kinniburgh wants Corby Town to keep the same “performance level” as they bid to kick-off 2019 in style at Yaxley this afternoon (Tuesday, 3pm).

The Steelmen have enjoyed a fine festive period so far with back-to-back wins at Steel Park as they saw off Coleshill Town 3-0 on Boxing Day before beating Cambridge City 4-1 on Saturday.

Those victories have kept Corby in touch with the top two - Peterborough Sports and Bromsgrove Sporting - in what is fast becoming a three-horse race for the sole automatic promotion place in the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central.

And Kinniburgh is keen to see his players maintain their good form when they make the short trip into Cambridgeshire today.

“We go into every game looking to be on the front foot,” the Steelmen boss said.

“It’s on the 3G so there are a few changes that need to be made.

“We are away from home and we just need to keep that same performance level.

“If we continue to have that drive and desire to want to get over the line and win then we will give ourselves a really good chance.”

Kinniburgh, meanwhile, believes the club as a whole is in a good place after a good finish to the last calendar year.

The Steelmen boss has enjoyed a fine start to life as permanent manager and he added: “This has been my third Christmas at the club, I have been here two years and when I first came in it was a bit bleak.

“Last year we were just trying to find our feet as a club and now this season we have got to the new year and we are in a good place all over.

“When everything is going well and ticking over it shows on the pitch.

“And as long as we stay on the front foot both on and off the pitch then everyone is going to be happy.”