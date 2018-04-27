Kinniburgh wants Corby to finish on a high note

There may be little at stake for Corby Town and Peterborough Sports on the final day of the season but Steve Kinniburgh insists his team won’t be going it half-hearted.

The Steelmen make the short trip into Cambridgeshire to round off their Evo-Stik League South campaign having produced an incredible fightback from 4-0 down to draw 4-4 with Market Drayton Town in their last home game of the season at Steel Park last weekend.

That extended their unbeaten run to five matches and Kinniburgh now wants his players to ensure they head into the summer on a high note.

But they look set to be in for a tricky test against a rejuvenated Sports team who have pulled themselves away from trouble at the wrong end of the table in the past couple of months.

“Peterborough were down there and fighting for a while but since the turn of the year they have picked themselves up and made something of it by finishing strongly,” Kinniburgh said.

“It’s a situation where both teams are not really playing for anything but it’s just down the road and we certainly want to try to finish well so we go into an important summer on a high note.

“We will go into the game looking to win, there is no other way I can approach a match.

“There is no way we will go into any game in a half-hearted manner.”

Once tomorrow is done and dusted, Kinniburgh will begin to turn his attention towards a summer of preparation for his first full season in charge at Steel Park.

And finding a way to ensure the Steelmen don’t have to keep fighting back in matches will be one of those items at the top of his ‘to do’ list.

Corby looked to be heading for defeat when they fell 4-0 down to lowly Market Drayton last weekend but were galvanised for the last 35 minutes of the game as they battled their way back to earn a point.

But the manager insists he knows what he needs to do during the summer to ensure the Steelmen are ready for a tilt at promotion next time around.

Kinniburgh joked: “This week we might work on actually taking the lead in a game! But even if we did that, I am not sure what our players would do!

“In all seriousness though, it is something we have to look at and last weekend it wasn’t down to a lack of chances because we should have been a couple of goals up before they even had a chance.

“There is something to work on there and that’s a good thing. I believe I know what I have to do to push the club forward.

“There are things that have to change and if we do those things positively, then I see no reason why we shouldn’t have a good pre-season and be ready for an important next season.”