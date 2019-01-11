Kinniburgh wants Corby at 'full throttle' for tough test

Steve Kinniburgh knows Corby Town are in for tough test when they head to Sutton Coldfield Town tomorrow (Saturday).

The Steelmen will be full of confidence after the 3-1 victory over Kidlington last weekend made it four wins in a row as they maintained their push at the top end of the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central table.

They go into tomorrow's clash still six points behind leaders Peterborough Sports with a game in hand but are set to meet a Sutton Coldfield side who have been in reasonable form themselves of late.

The hosts are one of number of clubs who are chasing the current top five while the match will also be played on their 3G pitch.

And Kinniburgh is hoping a week off from action after a hectic festive period will ensure that the Steelmen are at “full throttle” for their next test, which is the first of three away games in a row.

“If you look at the teams that are just outside of the play-offs, there is a bit of a battle and a bit of a mini table there,” the Corby boss said.

“Sutton Coldfield are well and truly involved in that, they have something to play for and they have hit a decent run of form over the last month or so.

“It’s going to be a very tricky game. We know we will be up against a team who will want to beat us on their own patch. It’s not going to be easy for us.

“We will have to make sure we are at it. We have to make sure we have got the legs fully recovered and that we have everyone going full throttle at it."