Kinniburgh targets home joy as big week arrives for Steelmen

Steve Kinniburgh knows Corby Town’s home form will be key if they are to challenge for automatic promotion in the Evo-Stik South League Division One Central this season.

It’s been an encouraging start to the new campaign for the Steelmen.

They are unbeaten after four games in all competitions as they followed up a dramatic 3-3 draw with Dunstable Town in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup with an impressive 2-0 league success at Coleshill Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

An important week now lies ahead with a clash against AFC Dunstable at Steel Park tomorrow (Saturday) being followed by the FA Cup replay at Dunstable Town on Tuesday with the winners of that going straight into a first qualifying round home tie with Hertford Town next weekend.

But boss Kinniburgh isn’t looking too far ahead and insists his team must focus solely on their league game on tomorrow before anything else.

“I said before the season started that the first couple of weeks would be really important, it goes a long way to shaping things,” the Steelmen manager said.

“And the games and competitions are coming thick and fast for us.

“The first 10 league games come quite quickly and you also have the FA Cup thrown in there as well.

“So we are pleased to have got off to a decent start. We have got our ideas out there and the players have taken them on board.

“We have another important week in front of us but we have to deal with a massive game tomorrow first and foremost.

“Our home games are crucial. If we want to be up there, we really can’t afford to drop too many points at home and it will always be up to us to be on the front foot, looking to break teams down.

“Tomorrow is what we are preparing for and hopefully we can get the result we want and then we can move on to the rest of the week.”

Goals Greg Ling and Joel Carta secured the points at Coleshill on Monday as assistant-manager Ashley Robinson took charge with Kinniburgh away

And the manager was pleased to see his staff and team pull together to pick up a second win of the season.

“I have had a lot of feedback and I had the game sent to me so I will go over it myself as well,” Kinniburgh added.

“When you have to be away, you look to your team as a whole from Ash, to the staff around him and the senior players to really step up and that’s what everyone did on Monday. It was a great result.

“As a manager, it makes you quite proud of the team we have put together, it shows everyone is pushing in the same direction.”