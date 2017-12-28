Kinniburgh: Steelmen will learn from Stamford loss

Steve Kinniburgh expects his Corby Town players to learn from their Boxing Day setback at Stamford.

The Steelmen suffered a 2-0 defeat at their local rivals, just the third loss in 15 Evo-Stik League South matches since Kinniburgh took caretaker-charge.

Despite the result, Corby stayed in second place and are now turning their attention to the tough trip to unbeaten runaway leaders Basford United on Saturday.

And while Kinniburgh conceded his team’s performance wasn’t up to scratch on Boxing Day, he insists they won’t be dwelling on it.

“It was a poor game of football to be honest,” the caretaker-manager said.

“There were a few chances for both sides and they scored two good goals with the opportunities they had.

“We just couldn’t find the net with our chances. Their goalkeeper has made a good save and we have hit the post with a header.

“It was a game that pretty much had a draw written all over it and we have not quite yet learned how to grind out a point away from home when we haven’t performed well.

“It’s something for us to work on. This is a young team and as long as they are learning from games like this then we won’t dwell on it.

“I have had 15 league games in charge and we have won 11 of them and we have had three poor performances at Frickley, at home to Lincoln and then at Stamford.

“We have to remember where we have come from. We have come from third from bottom to second from top in the space of 15 games so it’s been a good effort.

“The average age of our team is only brought up by a couple of experienced players. If we took them out of it, it would be 18 or 19.

“So there is still a lot for them to learn and as long as they are learning all the time then it is a good thing.”