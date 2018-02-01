Kinniburgh: Steelmen are building a squad for the future

Corby Town’s recent recruitment drive has been done with the future in mind, according to caretaker-manager Steve Kinniburgh.

The Steelmen have boosted their ranks in the last few weeks with the arrivals of Jake Bettles, Ashley Robinson, Lee Garvie and Matt Gardner while Peter Dearle has joined on loan from Notts County.

Corby’s hopes of gaining a place in the play-offs in the Evo-Stik League South have been hit by a run of five defeats in a row ahead of this weekend’s trip to fourth-placed Cleethorpes Town.

And while the aim is still to earn a top-six finish, Kinniburgh insists his recent work in the transfer market has been done with next season in mind, not just the remainder of the current campaign.

“We are not building the squad just for the next 14 games but for next season, regardless of what league we are in.

“We have done our recruitment with the idea of having the core of this squad at the club going forward and I am really happy with the majority of it.

“There are more that can be brought in to strengthen it to its full capacity and the long-term goal is to get two or three in to give us the added experience.

“We were in a situation in October when we had a bit of rebuilding to do

and now we are in a place where two or three more with that extra bit of quality would round it off nicely and complete the jigsaw.

“That might happen over the next few weeks or it might be the next few months depending on how our results go in the short-term because those will decide whether we are going to be in with a chance of promotion or not."