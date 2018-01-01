Kinniburgh seeks a reaction as Corby face up to another huge clash

Steve Kinniburgh is seeking a “big reaction” from his Corby Town players as they bid to round of a hectic festive period on a winning note.

The new year for the third-placed Steelmen kicks-off with another huge game as they entertain second-placed Bedworth United at Steel Park this afternoon (3pm).

Corby head into the Evo-Stik League South clash on the back of a 4-0 defeat at runaway unbeaten leaders Basford United on Saturday.

Today’s game will be the Steelmen’s fourth in the space nine days.

But caretaker-manager is looking for one big effort from players to ensure they come out of the busy period with a respectable return of points.

“We need a big reaction,” Kinniburgh said.

“We have got three points from nine over this period so far and we need a win.

“We need to be taking six points from 12. To be honest, we would have been looking to take seven or more from the four games so we need a win.

“It’s a big game for us. We will go into it with everything we’ve got and the boys are going to have to give us and the fans who turn up absolutely everything they’ve got.

“We have to learn from Saturday and we have to have fight and desire because if we don’t then there will be big question marks.

“I expect us to bounce back physically and mentally. We have a big job on our hands.”