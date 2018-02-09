Kinniburgh's keen to ensure Corby's play-off hopes don't slip away

Steve Kinniburgh is keen to keep Corby Town’s Evo-Stik League South play-off hopes alive during the next 14 games.

Having been right in contention ahead of Christmas, the Steelmen’s challenge for the top-six places has faltered with five defeats in a row, the latest of which was a 2-1 reverse to Frickley Athletic nearly two weeks ago.

Last weekend’s trip to Cleethorpes Town was wiped out due to a waterlogged pitch with the next challenge being a clash at fifth-placed Alvechurch on Saturday.

The match represents the first in a number of crucial clashes that caretaker-manager Kinniburgh believes will decide how his team’s campaign finishes.

“We really need to get the season back on track,” said Kinniburgh whose side now lie seven points off the play-off positions.

“We are on the road at Alvechurch and we have got to be looking at this game as one we have to take something from to make sure we don’t keep slipping further away from the play-off places.

“We do actually have things in our own hands when it comes to giving ourselves an opportunity at the play-offs.

“We have still got to play the likes Alvechurch, Chasetown Stamford and Stocksbridge Park Steels.

“How we finish this season is going to come down to how we do in those games.”

More than anything. Kinniburgh just wants to get a game on this weekend.

It’s been a bit stop-start for the Steelmen since the turn of the year due to a couple of postponements and a blank weekend in January.

And the caretaker-boss added: “To be honest we just hope the game is on.

“It was disappointing to have another one postponed last weekend. You want to get some momentum going with the matches and it’s hard when it is so stop-start.

“We saw it at Belper after we’d had a bit of break before that game. It’s difficult to go straight into the top gear. So we are just hoping we will have a game this weekend.”