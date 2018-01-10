Kinniburgh ready to freshen up his Corby squad

Steve Kinniburgh is hoping to freshen his Corby Town squad up with some new faces before they return to action at Belper Town a week on Saturday.

The Steelmen caretaker-boss is keen to bring in “a few new bodies” as he targets a push for the play-offs in the Evo-Stik League South.

By the time they head to Belper, Corby would have had two weeks off with a free weekend approaching while last Saturday’s clash at Carlton Town was postponed.

And Kinniburgh is determined to make full use of the “mini winter break”.

“We are a bit light on bodies and probably a bit light on quality in certain areas as well,” he said.

“So we have got to get a few players in and hopefully we can do that next week.

“We have got ourselves a mini winter break with these couple of weeks off.

“Unfortunately, we don’t get the long trips to Dubai or America that the big clubs get!

“But we will be on the pitch, we have got four or five training sessions before our next game and we will hopefully have a few new bodies in for those sessions. It is a good opportunity to work on the nitty-gritty bits of the game.

“We are looking forward to the next match because we are coming off the back of a poor run.

“But this spell is giving us a bit of time to digest what has happened in the season so far and when we get to Belper next week, it will be a real opportunity to kick things back into action.”

Meanwhile, Paul Malone’s next appearance for the Steelmen will be his 200th for the club.

The central defender was set to reach the milestone last weekend before the clash at Carlton was called off.