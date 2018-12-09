Kinniburgh praises Corby's 'absolutely magnificent' character

Steve Kinniburgh described the character of his Corby Town squad as “absolutely magnificent” after they thrashed Kempston Rovers 5-1 at Steel Park.

The Steelmen’s third win in a row saw them close the gap to Peterborough Sports to two points after the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central leaders lost 4-3 at fellow high-flyers Bromsgrove Sporting.

After goals from Gary Mulligan, Connor Kennedy, Sam Grouse, Jordon Crawford and Elliot Sandy had given Corby all three points, Kinniburgh revealed a sickness bug had swept through a number of his players during the week.

And he was delighted with the response as they kept themselves firmly in contention at the top end of the table.

“When you have such a big win like that it’s obviously a very good day.

“We huffed and puffed in the first half and could have been three or four up, which wouldn’t have flattered us at all because we created chance-after-chance and were solid at the back.

“We had Jake Bettles off ill all week and we had two or three others who didn’t train because of a sickness bug and then we had the likes of Joel Carta who wasn’t available and players like Dan George and Greg Ling were playing with injuries.

“We were at sixes and sevens with trying to get a team out on the pitch but that shows the character and it shows these players want to be here for the right reasons.

“Not everyone would have known all that before we started but with me knowing it, I was absolutely delighted to come in at half-time after being so dominant.

“Then you could see three or four of them starting to feel it in the second half and it was about trying to get ourselves over the line.

“They scored a wonder goal to come back in it but the character shown to go and win the game and see it out was absolutely magnificent.”

A three-horse race between Sports, Bromsgrove and Corby seems to be developing in the battle for the one automatic promotion place in the division this season.

But Kinniburgh insisted he wasn’t “fussed” by what happened in the game between the Steelmen’s rivals at the top.

“It’s December and we aren’t even halfway through the season,” he added.

“That wins puts us two points off the leaders and we aren’t at halfway yet so I am not fussed to be honest.

“We will keep doing what we are doing and with the squad we have put together, if we do things right we won’t be far away.”