Kinniburgh pleased with progress as Corby face up to final friendly

Steve Kinniburgh is pleased with the way Corby Town’s pre-season programme is panning out.

The Steelmen boss was impressed with his team’s display despite a 3-1 defeat at higher-ranked Grantham Town on Tuesday night in which Elliot Sandy scored a late consolation.

Corby complete their friendly schedule at Steel Park tonight (Friday) night when they take on Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-23 side (7pm kick-off).

Kinniburgh and his players will then have two weeks to prepare for the Evo-Stik South League Division One Central opener at Cambridge City on August 18.

“It was another good game for us at Grantham, we were in it for 65 minutes but we weren’t clinical enough,” Kinniburgh said.

“We had three or four really good chances that we should be scoring from but they got their first goal and that changed things.

“But to go there against a team from a higher level and perform the way we did made it a really good exercise for us.

“We can look forward to the final friendly now and I am pleased with the way our pre-season has gone.

“We wanted to get the legs going in the early stages and then the idea was to get the minutes into the players during the six matches in the middle part.

“And, after tomorrow’s game, it will leave us with four or five sessions to polish everything up.”

While the majority of his squad is now “settled”, Kinniburgh confirmed he is still looking at strengthening in a couple of positions.

Goalkeeper Dan George played for the Steelmen in midweek and is set to feature again tomorrow evening.

And the Corby boss added: “Dan played for us on Tuesday and did well and he will play against tomorrow night.

“We are still looking at two or three positions and the goalkeeper is one of those.

“But most of the squad is settled and from now, it will be a case of bedding everything in ready for that first game of the season.”

Captain Gary Mulligan was unavailable for Tuesday’s loss and will also miss the final friendly at Steel Park.