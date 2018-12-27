Kinniburgh pleased with Corby's convincing victory

Steve Kinniburgh was a happy man after Corby Town delivered the perfect Christmas present with a 3-0 victory over Coleshill Town at Steel Park.

Having been without a game for 11 days, the Steelmen returned to action in impressive fashion on Boxing Day as two goals from Connor Kennedy and one from Jordon Crawford secured a comfortable success.

Corby remain in third place in the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central, six points behind leaders Peterborough Sports and three adrift of second-placed Bromsgrove Sporting after the top two also won again, although Kinniburgh’s team have a game in hand on both.

And, with three more matches to play over the next week with a home clash against Cambridge City up next on Saturday, the Steelmen manager is hoping more consistent displays will follow as the halfway point of the season approaches.

“A couple of pleasing things were obviously the clean sheet, we have not had many of them recently so that was ideal to do that,” Kinniburgh said as he reflected on the Boxing Day win.

“We weren’t really troubled and the closest they came was when Dan George missed the ball at the end but had good pace to get back and save it.

“The other thing for me was the way we started the first half. We were bang at it and with those things added to what we have been doing regularly, it made it a pleasing day.

“Any team that comes here will always get a bit of a lift. We have said it before that teams come here and it is a bit of a cup final for them on a cracking pitch.

“People get themselves up for the game and we have to deal with that every time we play here.

“Coleshill were no different, they came and gave it a right good shot but we were at it and when we are like that, it’s very difficult to beat us.

“We are two games away from the halfway point and that’s all we can worry about.

“We are slightly behind but we are bang on target for what we are trying to do and the other two are exactly the same.

“This is going to be a tough week for everyone. We have got Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday coming up and it will have been four games in 10 days or so by the time it’s all done.

“It’s a tough period of time but if we are consistent through it then we will be there or thereabouts at the start of the new year.”

There was one worrying moment for the Steelmen late on when Ben Bradshaw, who was on as a substitute, had to be stretchered off with a back injury.

But Kinniburgh is hopeful that the knock isn’t as serious as they first thought and the Steelmen boss believes the squad is looking stronger than ever at the moment.

“We are hoping that it’s not as serious as we first thought with Ben,” he added.

“The clash and the noise was boot-to-boot rather than anything else.

“It seems to be his back that he has the issue with but we are hoping it’s not too bad.

“It is probably as strong as we have looked as a squad all season at the moment. We were able to make like-for-like substitutions.

“We have not had that squad depth since I have been here and we have really good competition there. The boys are up for the fight.”

Kinniburgh also confirmed that both Jake Bettles and Sam Grouse have signed dual registrations at Desborough Town and Harrowby United respectively in order to get more game time.