Kinniburgh needs to get 'another tune' out of the Steelmen

Steve Kinniburgh insists there is no way anyone at Corby Town will be giving up the ghost as they bid for a top-six finish in the Evo-Stik League South this season.

The Steelmen were looking good just before Christmas after a 3-1 win over Spalding United sent them into the second automatic promotion spot behind champions-elect Basford United.

But a miserable festive period has followed on for Corby as they were beaten 2-0 at Stamford on Boxing Day and then lost 4-0 at Basford before suffering a 1-0 home loss to Bedworth United, who now sit in second place, on New Year’s Day.

The three losses have left Kinniburgh’s men in sixth place – the final play-off position – but every team in and around them has at least two games in hand.

The Steelmen are now preparing for a trip to struggling Carlton Town tomorrow (Saturday).

And while, all of a sudden, the odds appear to be against them, Kinniburgh knows he must get “another tune” out of the squad to get their season back on track.

“We have got 16 games left and if we are going to be in the shake-up then we are going to have to go on another good run and win some big games along the way,” the caretaker-manager said.

“I think you can put it into perspective because when I took caretaker-charge we had eight points from 10 matches and the main aim from the board was to make sure we consolidated.

“We have managed to galvanise the squad and we have had a good run but, clearly, that’s well and truly over now.

“It’s my job to get another tune out of the lads and get them rallying.

“We are out of the busy period and, aside from Easter Monday, we only have Saturday matches in front of us until the end of the season so there can be no excuses.

“There is certainly no way anyone will be giving up.

“The vast majority of my career has been in winning teams. I am not the sort of person who settles mediocrity.

“We will need teams to do us a favour or two so hopefully there will be some draws and defeats for the other sides around us.

“But we just have to focus on ourselves and make sure we get back to winning ways because I still believe we are capable of finishing in the play-off places.”