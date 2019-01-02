Kinniburgh impressed with his 'solid' Steelmen

Steve Kinniburgh believes the hard work is really beginning to pay off for Corby Town after they maintained their challenge at the top of the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central with a 4-0 victory at Yaxley.

The Steelmen kicked off 2019 in style as they completed a perfect festive period with a third win in a row.

Jordon Crawford gave Corby a first-half lead before captain Gary Mulligan, Elliot Sandy and substitute Tolani Omotola all struck after the break to wrap up a comfortable victory.

The win moved the Steelmen to within one point of second-placed Bromsgrove Sporting after they suffered a 3-0 defeat at Coleshill Town but they remain six adrift of leaders Peterborough Sports, who won 3-1 at Cambridge City.

But Kinniburgh was delighted with the way his team performed on the 3G surface at Yaxley.

And he believes his team are looking as solid as ever.

“We always knew it was going to take a bit of time to get into the season because we have a young squad that is gelling together,” Kinniburgh said.

“Over the past two or three games we have looked as solid as a defensive unit as we have done for a long time and that’s really pleasing. That is stuff you work on in the background for weeks and weeks.

“It’s a completely different game on the 3G.

“The way the ball spins and the weight of passes are completely different and for 25 minutes we were adjusting to it.

“But you have to deal with it because it’s part of the modern game. There are no complaints.

“There is always a bit of an advantage for the home team but that’s something we have to adjust to and I thought we did it.

“Once we were used to it in the second half, I thought we were right on top of the game.”

The Steelmen will be looking to make it four wins on the bounce when they host bottom side Kidlington at Steel Park on Saturday.