Kinniburgh happy as Steelmen 'get over the line'

Steve Kinniburgh was delighted to see Corby Town pick up a fourth win in a row despite them not being “at our best” in the 3-1 victory over Kidlington at Steel Park.

Goals from Jordon Crawford, who scored for the sixth game in a row, Elliot Sandy and Sam Warburton, direct from a corner, proved to be enough for the Steelmen to see off the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central’s bottom side.

The latest success saw Corby move into second place in the table and they remain six points behind leaders Peterborough Sports with a game in hand.

And boss Kinniburgh insisted this game was all about “getting over the line” after a gruelling schedule over the festive period and the start of the new year.

“It was a different afternoon for us,” the Steelmen boss said.

“We were getting into good positions, particularly in the first half. We broke down the left-hand side four or five times and the decision-making and the delivery was not quite there.

Jordon Crawford jumps for joy after he opened the scoring

“I think that’s 10 days now where we have had four games. We have played on a heavy pitch, on an astro pitch and now here and you could see it in the legs.

“We are a pressing team and we want to go and win the ball back in good areas but you could see that the boys couldn’t quite get there at times.

“We still did the right things in the right areas. We may have been half a yard off but I can forgive that. The main thing was getting over the line and getting another three points and we did that quite successfully.

“In the last 10 games we have taken 24 points from the 30 and we have won the last four over a tough period.

Greg Ling battles for possession

“We were not at our best this time but we were 3-0 up and comfortable and that’s pleasing in itself.”

The Steelmen will now embark on a run of three away matches in a row, starting at Sutton Coldfield Town next weekend.

“We go away next Saturday on another 3G pitch and it’s not of a high standard,” Kinniburgh said.

“But we have got a week now to get the boys back to full fitness and it will be a lighter week.

“These next three games are really important to us but we will take them a game at a time and see what happens.”

Kinniburgh, meanwhile, confirmed talks are ongoing with Kettering Town as the Steelmen bid to extend the loan deal of midfielder Ben Bradshaw, which expired today (Sunday).

He added: “We are in discussions at the minute to see what we can do.

“It’s something that we will discuss with Kettering over the next three or four days to see where it is at and we will take it from there.”