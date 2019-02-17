Kinniburgh: Good starts were key for Steelmen

Steve Kinniburgh felt a good start to both halves was the key to Corby Town’s success as they bounced back with a 3-2 success over Didcot Town at Steel Park.

Despite falling behind after a bright start, Corby levelled after Jordon Crawford scored direct from a corner before two goals - scored by Jordan Francis and Connor Kennedy - in the first 10 minutes of the second period put the Steelmen in control.

Bradley Fortnam-Tomlinson enjoyed an impressive debut for the Steelmen

Didcot, who are fighting for a play-off place, pulled one back and, although Kennedy and the visitors’ Adam Learoyd were both sent-off late on, Corby saw things out to hit straight back following last weekend’s loss to Dunstable Town.

The Steelmen remain eight points behind Evo-Stik League South Division One Central leaders Peterborough Sports and seven adrift of second-placed Bromsgrove Sporting.

But their latest win firmed up their position in the top five and Kinniburgh said: “I thought the start of both halves was the decider for us.

“We lost a goal early but we reacted well and started the game with a really good tempo.

Connor Kennedy's shot finds the net for the Steelmen's third goal

“But we came out of traps really quickly in the second half, we got two early goals and we looked really comfortable.

“We lost a sloppy goal which let them get back in it but I think the start of first and second halves got us over the line.

“We have just got to keep putting points on the board. There are 13 games to go and we will just see where it takes us.

“That’s a big result for us because they were sitting in fourth place and it takes us away from that.

“The first thing we needed to do was ensure we finished in the top five. Mathematically, it’s not there but we have put ourselves in a good position with that.

“Now we will be looking to see if we can cement a place in the top two.

“The other two teams have got their own things to worry about. We have got to play them and they have got to play each other.”

Kinniburgh, meanwhile, was impressed with the debut of forward Bradley Fortnam-Tomlinson after his move to Steel Park from Grantham Town was confirmed ahead of kick-off.

The new signing set up the second goal for Francis and the Steelmen boss, who is hoping to add further new faces to his squad next week, has no doubt that Fortnam-Tomlinson will “add a lot” to his team.

“I thought he had a good game, we got him straight in there,” Kinniburgh added.

“I think he will add a lot to the team. He reads the game really well, he lands on a lot of second balls and once he gets back up to full fitness I can see a bundle of goals coming from him.

“I am still looking to strengthen the squad. If I can get another couple of players in then it will move us in the right direction.”