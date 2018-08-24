Kinniburgh determined to end Corby's FA Cup misery

The mere mention of the Emirates FA Cup at Corby Town is bound to bring with it a moan or groan.

But Steve Kinniburgh is determined to ensure his Steelmen side change the club’s fortunes in the competition.

The FA Cup hasn’t exactly been kind to the Steelmen in recent years, indeed they have fallen at the first hurdle in the past four seasons.

And boss Kinniburgh, as well as the club’s hierarchy, will be hoping that trend is halted this weekend.

Corby have home advantage as they take on Evo-Stik South League Division One Central rivals Dunstable Town in the preliminary round tomorrow (Saturday). They go into it on the back of a solid start to the league season as a 1-1 draw at Cambridge City was followed up by a 1-0 success over Sutton Coldfield Town on Wednesday night.

And while Kinniburgh knows an overdue run in the competition will be most welcome, he insists the tie will be treated the same as any other game.

“Every club wants to do well in the FA Cup and it’s not been the luck of the lady for Corby in the past four seasons,” the Corby boss said.

“I think there is an expectation on all clubs at this level to do well in the early rounds.

“There are significant financial rewards for having a run and, from a player’s point of view, there is real prestige in playing in it for as long as possible.

“But, to be honest, by the time Saturday comes around, we will be treating it like any other game.

“We are against a team from the same division and that, along with it being so early in the season, means neither side really has a big advantage.

“We will treat it the same as a league game. We are at home and we want to win for ourselves and for the fans who will come out and watch us.

“Hopefully it will be a good crowd and we will certainly be doing all we can to make sure we finally get the club through at least one round.”