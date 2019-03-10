Kinniburgh delighted with Corby's reaction

Steve Kinniburgh was delighted with the response of his Corby Town players as they fought back to seal a 1-1 draw at Thame United.

The Steelmen went into the clash on the back of two defeats in a row, the second of which was a 5-2 loss at Barton Rovers last Wednesday night, which had derailed their title ambitions in the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central.

Corby fell 1-0 down in the first half against fellow play-off contenders Thame but grabbed a deserved equaliser courtesy of Jamie Anton five minutes from full-time.

And, despite not getting back to winning ways, Kinniburgh was pleased with his team’s reaction.

He said: “It wasn’t about the league and putting points on the table. This was about getting a reaction from Wednesday.

“After you have a performance like we did, which was probably one of the worst I have seen in football, it’s all about the reaction in the next game so everything else goes out the window and everything else is irrelevant to be honest.

“And we got a big reaction. I thought we were outstanding.

“To a man, they followed the instructions. We changed the shape and the personnel, we had a few different things and I thought we should have won the game.

“We had chance-after-chance, we have hit the post and hit the bar and their goalkeeper was the man-of-the-match with three or four unbelievable saves.

“When you have a performance like that, you should get all three points and if you are in there and you’ve lost 1-0 then it takes a bit away from it.

“But if you come away from home to a team that’s in the top five or six and get a point then it is more positive than not.

“Overall, I am delighted with the performance, delighted with the reaction and we move on from here.”

The Steelmen remain in third place in the table, six points adrift of Bromsgrove Sporting and seven behind leaders Peterborough Sports.