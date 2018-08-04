Kinniburgh content as Corby complete their business

Steve Kinniburgh insists he is “more than happy” with his Corby Town squad after he completed his summer transfer business last night (Friday).

The Steelmen completed the signings of former Shrewsbury Town and Barwell midfielder Joel Carta and goalkeeper Dan George immediately after their final pre-season friendly of the summer - a 5-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-23 side at Steel Park.

Joel Carta, who has now signed for Corby Town, has a shot blocked during last night's friendly loss

Carta impressed again having also featured in the 3-1 loss at Grantham Town on Tuesday night while George is set to battle it out for the number one jersey with Dan Smith.

And, unless anything too good to refuse becomes available, boss Kinniburgh feels he now has the squad in place for the Evo-Stik South League Division One Central opener at Cambridge City on August 18.

The Steelmen manager said: “I was impressed with Joel last Tuesday night and I think he is going to be a real asset to the team.

“And we need the two goalkeepers going forward. If a goalkeeper from a really high level becomes available then I might look at it but to be honest, I am quite happy with the two Dans.

“I am more than happy to be honest, I think we have got a good squad of players there for the level we are going to be playing at.

“If anybody becomes available then we’re not going to say no to it but I won’t be going around looking now, I am more than content with what I have got.”

The Steelmen were outclassed in the first half at Steel Park last night as the young Owls opened up a 3-0 half-time lead.

But Kinniburgh was pleased with their second-half response, which was rewarded late on as Jake Bettles headed home a deserved consolation.

“For 45 minutes there wasn’t any communication on the pitch,” Kinniburgh added.

“When Gary Mulligan the captain is not there you can see the difference but we have got to grow up quickly because if he is out for a period of time then we are not going to have that experience there.

“So we need to learn from that quickly and we had a conversation at half-time with them and we came out and we were a lot better.

“We should have scored within a few minutes and we had other chances before finally we broke our own deadlock.

“On the whole, the 45 minutes in the second half was good and pleasing with lots of positives to take but the first half wasn’t ideal.

“We have had a good pre-season and now we have a couple of weeks to work on the nitty-gritty.”