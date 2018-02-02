Kinniburgh confident the tide will turn for Corby

Steve Kinniburgh is confident the tide will turn for Corby Town sooner rather than later.

The caretaker-manager is enduring his toughest run as far as results are concerned since he took charge following the departure of David Bell at the end of September.

Last weekend’s 2-1 home defeat to Frickley Athletic was the Steelmen’s fifth in a row, a run of form that has seen them drop to 10th place in the Evo-Stik League South.

They now sit six points off the play-off places ahead of a tough trip to fourth-placed Cleethorpes Town tomorrow (Saturday).

The loss to promotion-chasing Frickley was a tough one to take with Corby more than matching the visitors and holding a 1-0 lead until the final 10 minutes as a late capitulation saw them condemned to another defeat.

Despite the sticky patch, Kinniburgh firmly believes the club is in a good place.

And he insists positive results will come as long as his players cut out the “10 to 15 minutes of mistakes” they have made in recent matches.

“We are obviously not in the best run as far as results are concerned and results are what matter the most, particularly to the fans,” Kinniburgh said.

“But what we are doing at this moment in time is we are building up the whole club and it feels like it is all starting to come together from the work we are doing in the community, to the youth section, to the academy and into the first-team.

“I think the club is going in the right direction as a whole and we are doing the right things for the right purpose.

“When it comes down to it, the performance on the football pitch is important and I think it is just about there.

“We have had a lot of new players coming in the last few weeks and we have lads who want to be at the club for the right reasons.

“I feel our performances have been good for the most part and now we need to turn everything into results.

“It’s frustrating because we have to sort out one small part, unfortunately that small part is the results and that is the most important part.

“That’s the frustration but if we can produce the sort of performance we did for 80 minutes last week, for 75 minutes at Belper and for 80 minutes against Bedworth and stamp out the 10 to 15 minutes of mistakes we have made then things will turn for us.”

The Steelmen will be checking up on the fitness of midfielder Ashley Robinson who was withdrawn just before half-time last weekend while Kinniburgh revealed there are other knocks in the squad that will need to be assessed.

“Ash took a knock in training last Tuesday but he had no reaction to it and we felt he was ready for the game with Frickley,” Kinniburgh added.

“But he pulled up after kicking the ball just before half-time and now we have to assess it. He is certainly on the edge as far as being fit for this weekend is concerned."